Gene Lamont is back in a Pittsburgh Pirates uniform 25 years after being fired as their manager

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gene Lamont hadn’t been in uniform since 2017, his last year as the Detroit Tigers’ bench coach. And it had been 25 years since he managed the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Now 78, Lamont wasn’t necessarily looking to return to a big league dugout. But he couldn’t resist when Pittsburgh manager Don Kelly called last week and asked him to join the Pirates’ coaching staff.

Lamont’s first game back was Monday night when the Pirates hosted the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a three-game series.

Lamont returns to the Pirates for the first time since they fired him as manager at the end of the 2000 season following a four-year stint. He also managed the Chicago White Sox from 1992-95.

Kelly was a utility player for the Tigers when Lamont was on their coaching staff.

Lamont’s title with the Pirates is special consultant. However, he will primarily serve as the de facto bench coach.

When Derek Shelton was fired May 8, Kelly was promoted from bench coach to manager. Kelly had never managed at any level.

“It’s more just being with Donnie,” Lamont said of his role. “Maybe there are some decisions during the game that he’ll wonder about. Do I have all the answers? I have the answers, but they’re not always right. I’ll give Donnie my opinion and hopefully it’ll help.”

The Pirates entered Monday with a 15-32 record and in last place in the NL Central. They trailed the division-leading Chicago Cubs by 13 games.

“I think we’re a much better team than we’ve played,” Lamont said. “I think the players know that. But you have to do it on the field. You’ve got to make pitches, and everybody knows we’ve got to hit a little better. I think that we will. Sometimes it takes time.”

Kelly is happy to have Lamont as a resource. The Pirates are 3-6 since switching managers.

“Just a phenomenal baseball guy,” Kelly said. “Taught me a lot as a player and looking forward to having him around, teaching the staff and the players what he knows.”