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How to Watch Genesis Scottish Open 2026 in US: TV schedule, live stream guide, top contenders preview and more

Beyond the star power, the Genesis Scottish Open offers valuable insight into who is peaking ahead of The Open Championship. The firm turf and coastal breezes at The Renaissance Club reward precise approach shots and smart course management. 

Aachal Maniyar
Updated9 Jul 2026, 07:00 PM IST
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Scottish Open 2026
Scottish Open 2026(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
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The Genesis Scottish Open 2026 gets underway on Thursday (July 9) at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. This co-sanctioned PGA Tour and DP World Tour event serves as the final tune-up before The Open Championship and features a loaded field chasing a $9 million purse. Here are all the details about the event.

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When does the Genesis Scottish Open 2026 take place?

The tournament runs from Thursday, July 9 through Sunday, July 12 at The Renaissance Club. The par-70 course measures 7,282 yards and blends pine forest with firm, seaside turf and wind-exposed dunes. While not a pure links layout, the conditions closely mimic what players will face at next week’s Open Championship, making this week essential for sharpening iron play and course management.

What TV channels carry the Genesis Scottish Open in the US?

US coverage splits across multiple networks. ESPN Select through PGA TOUR LIVE delivers early morning featured groups and select holes. The Golf Channel airs the primary broadcast for the first two rounds and early weekend coverage. CBS takes over the afternoon sessions on Saturday and Sunday for the main feed. These channels give fans comprehensive access from the opening tee shots to the final putt.

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What is the full US TV and live stream schedule?

Early action on PGA TOUR LIVE via ESPN Select runs Thursday and Friday from 3:15 AM to 2 PM ET, Saturday from 3:45 AM to 3 PM ET, and Sunday from 6:30 AM to 3 PM ET. Golf Channel covers Round 1 and Round 2 from 11 AM to 2 PM ET. On the weekend, Golf Channel handles the 10 AM to 12 PM ET window before CBS picks up from 12 PM to 3 PM ET for the final two rounds.

For live streaming, YouTube TV offers a 21-day free trial that includes both Golf Channel and CBS, making it the easiest way to watch the entire event at no cost upfront. Hulu + Live TV and Sling also carry Golf Channel, while Paramount+ streams the CBS broadcasts.

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Who are the top favourites in the Genesis Scottish Open 2026 field?

Scottie Scheffler enters as the standout favourite thanks to his consistent ball-striking and calm decision-making under pressure. Rory McIlroy has a strong connection to this tournament, posting top-four finishes in each of the past three years. Jon Rahm adds star power from the LIV Tour, while defending champion Chris Gotterup arrives in excellent form after his recent John Deere Classic victory. Robert MacIntyre will enjoy passionate home support after winning here in 2024, and players such as Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg round out a deep leaderboard.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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