George Russell takes dominant Azerbaijan GP pole as Kimi Antonelli crashes out in Q1

George Russell’s 1:42.526 in Q3 left Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc 0.837 seconds behind, the biggest pole margin of the year. Oscar Piastri was just 0.001s slower than Leclerc in third.

Aachal Maniyar
Published25 Sep 2026, 07:30 PM IST
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Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates after he clocked the fastest time during the qualifying session for the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix, in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates after he clocked the fastest time during the qualifying session for the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix, in Baku, Azerbaijan.(AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

George Russell claimed his fifth pole of the 2026 Formula 1 season with a stunning lap around the Baku City Circuit, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli wrecked his Mercedes in Q1 and will start Saturday’s Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix from 16th.

Russell’s 1:42.526 in Q3 left Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc 0.837 seconds behind, the biggest pole margin of the year. Oscar Piastri was just 0.001s slower than Leclerc in third. Isack Hadjar put Red Bull fourth on his first qualifying appearance since Hungary.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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