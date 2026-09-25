George Russell takes dominant Azerbaijan GP pole as Kimi Antonelli crashes out in Q1

George Russell claimed his fifth pole of the 2026 Formula 1 season with a stunning lap around the Baku City Circuit, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli wrecked his Mercedes in Q1 and will start Saturday’s Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix from 16th.
Russell’s 1:42.526 in Q3 left Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc 0.837 seconds behind, the biggest pole margin of the year. Oscar Piastri was just 0.001s slower than Leclerc in third. Isack Hadjar put Red Bull fourth on his first qualifying appearance since Hungary.