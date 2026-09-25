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George Russell takes dominant Azerbaijan GP pole as Kimi Antonelli crashes out in Q1

George Russell’s 1:42.526 in Q3 left Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc 0.837 seconds behind, the biggest pole margin of the year. Oscar Piastri was just 0.001s slower than Leclerc in third.

Aachal Maniyar
Published25 Sep 2026, 07:30 PM IST
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Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates after he clocked the fastest time during the qualifying session for the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix, in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates after he clocked the fastest time during the qualifying session for the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix, in Baku, Azerbaijan.(AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
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George Russell claimed his fifth pole of the 2026 Formula 1 season with a stunning lap around the Baku City Circuit, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli wrecked his Mercedes in Q1 and will start Saturday’s Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix from 16th.

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Russell’s 1:42.526 in Q3 left Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc 0.837 seconds behind, the biggest pole margin of the year. Oscar Piastri was just 0.001s slower than Leclerc in third. Isack Hadjar put Red Bull fourth on his first qualifying appearance since Hungary.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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