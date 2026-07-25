Giannis Antetokounmpo hints at possible return to Milwaukee Bucks after Miami Heat trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo has barely settled into his new chapter, yet the Greek Freak is already leaving the door open for a Milwaukee homecoming. The two-time MVP, who spent 13 seasons turning the Bucks into contenders, sat down with the Greek-language show AnesTea the Podcast and spoke with surprising honesty about where he sees his career ending.

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The comments, translated and shared by several outlets this week, struck a chord with fans still processing the June blockbuster that sent him to Miami. Antetokounmpo made clear the move was never meant as a permanent goodbye.

"I don't know, but I hope when the Miami chapter closes, and I don't know when or if it will, and I don't know how many years I'll spend there, but I wish to return to Milwaukee if they'll have me," he said.

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo chose to leave Milwaukee Giannis Antetokounmpo admitted the decision grew from a quiet restlessness rather than anger or broken trust. He always pictured himself finishing his career in one place.

"I really believed that I would stay in Milwaukee for my entire career. But then I saw I was in my comfort zone," he explained. The superstar simply wanted a fresh challenge and a different environment after more than a decade of familiarity. He also worried Bucks supporters would feel hurt after everything they had shared together. Instead, the opposite happened. Fans showed understanding, which clearly moved him.

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Details about the blockbuster trade The June deal ranks among one of the biggest trades of the decade. Milwaukee Bucks shipped Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks and extra draft assets. Herro’s return to his hometown has already given Miami a feel-good story amid the upheaval.

For the Bucks, the trade marks the start of a full rebuild. After nine straight playoff trips, the team slumped to a 32-50 record in 2025-26 and hired Taylor Jenkins to guide the next phase.

The numbers Giannis Antetokounmpo Left Behind Even in an injury-shortened year, Giannis Antetokounmpo produced at an elite level. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists across 36 games and earned another All-Star selection. Those numbers only underline how much the franchise lost when the Greek Freak walked out the door.

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A future reunion still feels possible This is not the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo has floated the idea of returning. Milwaukee Bucks are focused on developing their new core and figuring out where it ranks in a tough Eastern Conference. No one expects a reunion in the near term. The Miami chapter has not even begun. Yet when a franchise icon says twice in three weeks that Milwaukee remains the place he wants to finish, the conversation never really ends.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.