Giants pass rush dominates Dolphins as tempers flare throughout joint practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tempers flared several times throughout the joint practice between the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants on Thursday.

It started during the one-on-one drills and went all the way through the final team period.

“It’s a violent game. In this sort of an environment, you have rules of engagement that aren’t really the rules of the game,” Giants coach John Harbaugh said. “If somebody perceives that another person goes over the line, somebody needs to protect them.”

It didn’t take long for those rules to be tested.

The first altercation that required players to be separated came during offensive line-defensive line one-on-ones, when Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter threw a punch at Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul after the two became tangled following a rep.

The hostility followed into 11-on-11 work, when Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson took a swipe at Kayvon Thibodeaux before the Giants pass rusher responded with a shove that promptly sent Jackson to the ground.

New York’s offense and Miami’s defense got into another scuffle that took nearly a minute to completely break apart. Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston repeatedly inserted himself into the pile as players and coaches attempted to separate the two sides.

Much of Thursday’s extracurricular activity occurred in the trenches, where New York can be dominant.

Brian Burns was at the forefront, helping a Giants defense that had at least six would-be sacks during team periods.

On one rep, he powered through Dolphins offensive lineman Caedan Wallace for a sack. On another, Burns attacked Jackson inside before spinning back around him and getting to running back De’von Achane, knocking the ball free.

“Dominant,” Burns said when describing the unit. “We don’t wait to get punched in the mouth. ... I don’t know how many sacks we had, but it was definitely more than six.”

Chauncey Golston, who appeared in 10 games for the Giants last season, had perhaps the most productive individual day of the group with three would-be sacks.

Two came when Golston tracked down Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis after play-action fakes, while another came after beating Dolphins guard Jonah Savaiinaea.

Willis was swarmed almost immediately after carrying out several play actions, including one rep in which Thibodeaux was waiting for him in the backfield before the quarterback could even reset.

Giants rookie receiver Malachi Fields continues to develop encouraging chemistry with quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Fields, a third-round pick out of Notre Dame, hauled in a deep ball from Dart down the left sideline during a team period before being stopped near the goal line.

The connection resurfaced in the final hurry-up period, when Fields made another catch to help move New York into field-goal range.

Miami second-round pick Jacob Rodriguez broke up an intermediate pass intended for Giants receiver Calvin Austin III and also had a would-be sack earlier in practice.

“We’re coming out here and working with serious competition, and getting full-speed reps with a different look,” Rodriguez said. “Some of the issues that our offense presents every day is different for what the Giants present.”

The Dolphins and Giants will get another look at each other Saturday, when they meet at Hard Rock Stadium for a preseason matchup.

Giants Pro Bowl receiver Malik Nabers did not participate in Thursday’s joint practice as he continues working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered last season.

Nabers had returned to full-speed team work while wearing a non-contact jersey, but New York kept him out against Miami.

Giants first-round pick Francis Mauigoa left practice after experiencing what Harbaugh described as a stinger.

Harbaugh said the issue was not believed to be serious.

Dolphins receiver A.J. Henning went down during special teams work while covering a punt. Henning attempted to split two blockers before being knocked to the ground and was attended to by members of Miami’s training staff.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson also left practice and later returned to the field carrying his shoulder pads and without a helmet.