‘Give Vinesh Silver’: Iconic US wrestler Jordan Burroughs backs Phogat after Paris Olympics disqualification

Vinesh Phogat disqualification from Olympics: One of the most iconic freestyle wrestlers of the present time, Great Jordan Burroughs from the USA, spoke in favour of Vinesh Phogat. The Indian grappler was disqualified from the Wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday for being overweight by 100 grams.

The American freestyle wrestler, on Wednesday, shared a social media post for supporting the ace Indian grappler, “GIVE VINESH SILVER”.

GIVE VINESH SILVER! 🥈 — Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold) August 7, 2024

In another post, Burroughs proposed a couple of changes in the rules for UWW. The proposed “immediate rule changes for UWW” included suggestions like 1kg second Day Weight Allowance, etc.

Jordan Burroughs proposed immediate rule changes for UWW In another social media post, Jordan Burroughs mentioned a list of changes he proposed in rules for UWW. He called for a one kilogram exemption in weight for competing wrestlers in championships. He also urged the United World Wrestling to change the weigh-ins time from 8:30 am to 10:30 am so that wrestlers can get extra time to reduce their weight in such cases. He also urged the confirmation of medals of wrestlers playing in final matches, even when they miss mandatory weight conditions on Day 2.

Proposed Immediate Rule Changes for UWW:



1.) 1kg second Day Weight Allowance.



2.) Weigh-ins pushed from 8:30am to 10:30am.



3.) Forfeit will occur in future finals if opposing finalist misses weight.



4.) After a semifinal victory, both finalists’ medals are secured even if… — Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold) August 7, 2024

“After a semifinal victory, both finalists’ medals are secured even if weight is missed on Day 2. Gold can only be won by a wrestler who makes weight on the second day,” Burroughs wrote on X.

“Forfeit will occur in future finals if opposing finalist misses weight; Give Vinesh the Silver medal,” Burroughs added in his X post.

Vinesh Phogat appeals at Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after disqualification After being eliminated from the Paris Olympics because of being overweight by 100 grams, Vinesh Phogat appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), requesting reconsideration of her silver medal. Phogat had secured a silver medal after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. However, she was disqualified next day because of being overweight by 100 grams.

"Vinesh Phogat has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her disqualification, asking for the silver medal. CAS will give its verdict tomorrow morning," the source told ANI.

According to an IOA source, Phogat has requested the CAS to award her the silver medal. The verdict is expected on Thursday morning.