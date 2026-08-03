Glasgow 2026 Closing Ceremony: Neeraj Chopra hands Commonwealth flag to PT Usha as India welcomes 2030 centenary edition

The curtain came down on the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in the early hours of Monday with a vibrant handover that officially passed hosting rights to India. At the OVO Hydro, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra presented the Commonwealth flag to Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, signalling the start of preparations for the centenary Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.

Advertisement

Ceremony opens with Scottish pride and athlete parade The closing ceremony began just after 1:30 AM IST with Scottish singer Sandi Thom performing “Proud to be from Scotland.” A special tribute followed for the thousands of volunteers who kept the Games running smoothly. Australian singer Delta Goodrem then returned to a Commonwealth stage after 20 years, performing her 2002 hit “Born to Try” with just a microphone and piano.

Athletes from all 74 nations soon filled the stage, waving national flags. Boxing gold medallist Jaismine Lamboria carried the Indian tricolour. Hundreds of traffic-cone-style headcaps appeared in the audience, a fun nod to Glasgow’s local tradition and the Games mascot Finnie. Goodrem later joined Scottish singer Cammy Barnes for a lively duet.

Advertisement

An audiovisual presentation looked back at 11 days of competition, highlighting world records, thrilling finishes and the message “Sport is just the beginning.” Scottish band Primal Scream followed with “Loaded,” featuring traditional bagpipes, before Highland indie-rock group Elephant Sessions took the stage.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2026 Highlights: India finish with 39 medals

Glasgow looks ahead to Ahmedabad The Commonwealth flag was lowered as the David Dixon Fairplay Award was presented to Scottish wheelchair racer Melanie Woods for her remarkable comeback. Glasgow 2026 Chair George Black then addressed the crowd, praising the city for stepping up at short notice and delivering a successful event. He closed with warm words for the next hosts: “From Glasgow to Ahmedabad, two great river cities, we wish you every success as you prepare to welcome the centenary Games. As we say in Scotland, ‘Slainte mhath’ good health to everyone, until we meet again.”

Advertisement

India’s handover segment steals the show Shereen Cutkelvin introduced the formal passing of the flag. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and IOA President PT Usha took the stage as the handover to India began.

Grammy Award-winning singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar then led a stirring rendition of “Vande Mataram,” marking 150 years of India’s national song. The performance reflected the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family. Traditional dancers in colourful costumes from across India brought the country’s cultural diversity to life on stage.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2026 final medal tally: India finish fourth with 39 metals

An audiovisual presentation traced India’s sporting history while looking ahead to Amdavad 2030. It declared: “When the world arrives, Ahmedabad will not just welcome it; it will embrace it.” The message “Come – play – rise – belong – welcome to Gujarat” lit up the screens.

Advertisement

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Scottish piper Ross Ainslie then performed a beautiful jugalbandi as fireworks filled the arena, paying tribute to Gujarat, the state that will host the 2030 Games.

Songs, fireworks and the final transfer Shankar Mahadevan returned with his troupe for a sequence of popular Indian numbers. He performed the patriotic “Ae Watan,” followed by “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” in honour of the legendary Flying Sikh Milkha Singh. The set continued with “Lehra Do” and the 1990s favourite “Hindustani” amid dazzling lights, vibrant colours and fireworks that created a feast for viewers back home.

His Royal Highness Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, formally closed the Games. He called on athletes from across the Commonwealth to gather once again in Ahmedabad in four years’ time for the centenary edition.

Advertisement

Moments later, Neeraj Chopra handed the Commonwealth flag to PT Usha, completing the official transfer. The symbolic moment marked the end of Glasgow 2026 and the beginning of India’s journey as host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.