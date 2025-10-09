'Go out and watch them': Ex-Aussie skippers message to public ahead of Rohit, Virats tour to Australia with India

Melbourne [Australia], October 9 (ANI): Ahead of India's tour to Australia for both white-ball formats from October 19 onwards, former Australian captain Brad Haddin encouraged the Aussie public to go out and watch Indian icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action in what could be their last tour Down Under, while also praising number one T20I opener Abhishek Sharma, calling him "worth the money".

India's white-ball trip to Aussie land will consist of three ODIs and five T20Is. The main attraction of the ODI series, without a doubt, would be the return of Rohit and Virat after the ICC Champions Trophy win in March.

Having retired from T20Is last year after ICC T20 World Cup win, the 'Ro-Ko' announced their Test retirements ahead of India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 starting series against England away from home after a run of poor form and failure to take the team to WTC finals this year.

Speaking on the 'Willow Talk Podcast', Haddin said, "Get out and watch them (Rohit and Virat). They are greats of the game, and I think this will be the last time they are on our shores. So, do not miss the opportunity. You have got (Shubman) Gill, who is captain now, that might free Rohit Sharma up to just play."

Gill has been appointed as the ODI skipper, sending shockwaves in the cricketing community, considering Rohit had an outstanding run in ICC events from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to Champions Trophy this year, dropping just one game out of 23, the 2023 WC final at home to Australia, but making up for it to great extent with two unbeaten ICC event runs in T20 WC and CT 2025.

Rohit first wore the ODI captaincy armband in 2017 and led India in 56 ODIs, winning a stunning 42, losing just 12, with one ending in a no-result and another in a tie. His win percentage of 75 per cent makes him one of the world's best white-ball leaders statistically.

Haddin also reserved some high praise for top-ranked T20I batting Abhishek, who just had a breakout Asia Cup tournament with a chart-topping 314 runs in six innings at an average of 44.00, with a strike rate of 200.00 and three fifties. He will be seen in Australia during the five-match T20I leg of the series from October 29 onwards.

"Abhishek Sharma, pay your money to go watch him. He is explosive, and get ready for a catch. He is the number one ranked T20I batter in the world after only a really short sample size playing for India. He is worth the money, watch him," Haddin said.

This year in 12 T20Is, Abhishek has made 593 runs in at an average of 49.41 and a strike rate of over 208.80, with a century and four fifties, including a 54-ball 135 against England in Mumbai.

In 24 T20Is, Abhishek has scored 849 runs in 24 matches and 23 innings at an average of 36.91, a strike rate of 196.07, with two centuries and five fifties and a best score of 135.