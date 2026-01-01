Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy tries rare tactic to break losing streak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy took the highly unusual step of conducting a video review with his players during the second intermission of Vegas' 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars.

The Golden Knights gave up three goals in the second period on Thursday before rallying with three of their own in the third to force overtime.

“I don't know if I've done that in 10 years,” Cassidy said. “We're going to try different things to sort of get the players to understand so maybe then they see it, they understand what they're doing.”

Cassidy is trying to find the right levers to push with the Golden Knights having lost five of their past six games, though they picked up a point in each of the last two by playing beyond regulation. Those points are why Vegas is tied with Edmonton for first in the Pacific Division and not trailing the Oilers.

The Golden Knights have struggled when games have gone to overtime or a shootout. They are 1-6 in shootouts, and their 14 extra-time losses is on pace to shatter the NHL record of 18 set by four teams.

All those loser points have allowed Vegas to remain atop the division, but failing to capture the extra point in so many games also has prevented the injury-plagued Golden Knights from establishing a significant lead in the Pacific.

“Play direct,” Cassidy said. “You've heard me say that, so we'll keep saying it. That's why it's baffling when they see the end result, so it's on me to do a better job to get them to understand. So we did a video session after the second period. It's strange in the NHL to do it midgame, but if that's what it takes to get their attention and get it right, then that's what we'll do.”