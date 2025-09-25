Golf-Hovlands golf game gets lift-off from UFO obsession

By Frank Pingue

FARMINGDALE, New York, Sept 25 (Reuters) - While most golfers turn to swing coaches when their game goes astray, Norway's Viktor Hovland has been taking mental breaks that are truly out of this world - and this week his cosmic curiosity helped launch his best range session in years.

Hovland, speaking a day after Ryder Cup teammate Ludvig Aberg spilled the beans on the Norwegian's otherworldly interests, said on Thursday he developed an interest in unidentified flying objects as a way to escape the frustrations of professional golf.

When Hovland was told by media that Aberg said he liked to talk about UFOs, the Norwegian was unable to contain a laugh before opening up on his fascination.

"I've always been extremely into my golf, and sometimes you just look at your golf swing and trying to practise hard and you don't really get the results that you want, it can be quite frustrating, and I think it's been one of those things that I've kind of taken my mind off of golf a little bit," said Hovland.

World number 12 Hovland went on to explain that his cosmic curiosity had become something of a rabbit hole, offering more questions than answers but ultimately providing the mental break he needs from the grind of professional golf.

"And then the more you go into it, you just get more questions," said Hovland.

"It's one of those things that you don't really find any more answers but it's very interesting to go in there and kind of challenge some of your beliefs that you currently hold, and you kind of have to expand your mind a little bit."

Perhaps the UFO interest is paying off for Hovland, as he was caught on camera ahead of Wednesday's Ryder Cup opening ceremony excitedly telling teammates Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre that he had his best range session "in two years".

Hovland is making his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance for Europe this week after being selected by Luke Donald as a captain's pick for the first time.

As a Ryder Cup rookie at Whistling Straits in 2021, Hovland returned with a record of 0-3-2 but turned things around in Rome two years ago as he walked away with an impressive 3-1-1 record as Europe reclaimed the Ryder Cup.

"I don't know which one I learnt more from, but it was very interesting from my own personal experience going through the loss at Whistling Straits," said Hovland. "I felt like I was maybe more timid as a rookie playing on foreign soil.