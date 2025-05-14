Golf-Scheffler unperturbed after rain interrupts Quail Hollow practice

By Frank Pingue

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, May 13 (Reuters) - Scottie Scheffler is unfazed by the heavy rains that have severely hampered players' preparation for this week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club and said on Tuesday he will be ready to roll when the major begins later this week.

Heavy rain soaked Quail Hollow on Monday, the first official practice day for the major -- which led to a decision not to allow spectators on the property -- and returned at midday on Tuesday forcing players off the course for nearly two hours.

"It doesn't really matter that much. I mean, I think a lot of times at majors you can almost overprepare," world number one Scheffler said in his pre-tournament media availability.

"So coming into this week, making sure you're rested, it's a big golf course, and it's pretty wet out there, but the greens are still staying pretty firm."

Scheffler does most of his preparation work at home and when the two-times Masters winner shows up for a tournament, he tends to focus more on getting used to things like the venue's bunkers and greens.

Thankfully for Scheffler he has plenty of experience at Quail Hollow given it serves as a regular stop on the PGA Tour and was the site of the 2022 Presidents Cup where he played on the winning U.S. team.

Scheffler does not expect the heavy rains early this week to have any significant impact on his mindset even though they will make the 7,626-yard, par-71 layout play longer.

"You have to be able to land the ball up on the green. You can't really run it up around this golf course. That's one aspect that you've got to think about," said Scheffler.

"But as far as my approach to the course, not really. I know what my skill set is, and I'll try to use that to my advantage and hopefully hit some solid shots this week."

Scheffler's season debut was delayed due to hand surgery following a cooking accident but he has hit his stride and in his last start matched the PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record with a 31-under total in a runaway triumph at TPC Craig Ranch.

"I talked a little bit about how I felt like my game was trending, so it was nice to see some results from a lot of hard work to start the year, and I feel like my game is in a good spot," said Scheffler.

"I think it would be silly to say I can't ride a little bit of that momentum going into this tournament."