Goodman hits 35th homer in his return to the lineup as Rockies snap skid with 3-1 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Goodman homered in his return from a shoulder injury, Mason Adams worked into the fifth inning in his big league debut, and the Colorado Rockies snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

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Daylen Lile went deep off Adams in the fourth, but that was all the scoring for Washington against six Colorado pitchers. Mark Manfredi (1-0) won in relief for his first career victory, and Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 13th save in 16 chances.

Andrew Alvarez (2-6) allowed three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Playing for the first time in nearly two weeks, Goodman opened the scoring with a solo shot in the fourth, his 35th homer of the year. Connor Norby added an RBI double later that inning.

Lile's homer made it 2-1, but the Rockies restored a two-run lead when Jordan Beck scored all the way from second on a wild pitch. Alvarez covered the plate and received a throw from catcher Harry Ford before Beck came sliding in, but umpires ruled third baseman Brady House impeded Beck after he came around third, and the run was awarded.

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The Rockies acquired Adams earlier this month in the trade that sent outfielder Brenton Doyle to the Chicago White Sox. Adams allowed a run and three hits in four-plus innings, walking three and striking out five. He was lifted after a leadoff double by Jacob Young in the fifth.

Tanner Gordon (0-4) starts for Colorado on Wednesday night. The Nationals had not announced a starter.

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