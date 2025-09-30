Google Doodle celebrates 13th ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 kickoff as India takes on Sri Lanka

The 13th ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup kicks off today, and Google is celebrating the occasion with a special Doodle, underscoring the tournament’s global significance and rising popularity.

Co-hosts India and Sri Lanka will kick off the 50-over tournament in Guwahati, the first match of the 31-match event.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup, first held in 1973, predates the men’s version by two years. Since then, the tournament has grown into the most prestigious event in women’s cricket. The 2025 edition features eight teams: India, Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

India’s hopes at home India is hosting the Women’s Cricket World Cup for the fourth time, having previously hosted in 1978, 1997, and 2013. Despite two final appearances in 1978 and 2017, the team has yet to lift the trophy. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, India will face Sri Lanka in the opener. India will also play archrivals Pakistan in Colombo on October 5, following ICC regulations that require neutral venues due to political tensions.

Top contenders Australia, the seven-time champion and top-ranked team, is aiming to continue its dominance. It will clash with India in Visakhapatnam on October 9. England, ranked second, will enter under new leadership with Charlotte Edwards as coach and Nat Sciver-Brunt as captain. Other strong contenders include New Zealand, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Tournament venues and schedule Matches will be held across five venues, four in India and one in Sri Lanka. The tournament runs through November 2, culminating in the final. Sri Lanka will host all its league matches except for the opening game against India and a match against Bangladesh in Mumbai on October 20.

Squad highlights: India India’s squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup includes: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, and Kranti Gaud. Reserves include Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, and Sayali Satghare.

