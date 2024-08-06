Google Doodle Today: Celebrating Artistic Swimming events(Day 2) at Paris Olympics 2024

Google Doodle Today: The tech giant is celebrating the second day of artistic swimming at the Paris Olympics 2024 with an animated doodle. While several birds are seen cheering around, the doodle highlights three other birds, who display their stints in a fountain, and perform in sync.

Similar to how swimmers would perform at the Paris games today, the tech giant further cheered in its description: “ The Artistic Swimming competitors have two things on their mind: sync AND swim!” The duet technical routine, and the duet free routine of the artistic swimming event have been scheduled for August 9, and 19 consecutively.

Paris Olympics India Day 10 So far, India has a medal tally of 3 bronze medals.

India's Day 10 at the Paris 2024 Olympics was full of ups and downs for India, where the athletes failed to convert their opportunities into medals across several events.

The country was severely betting on ace shuttler Lakshya Sen for a bronze medal, who, was agonizingly close to winning the first men’s singles badminton medal for India at the Olympics.

Despite bagging the first game, he lost a topsy-turvy bronze medal match against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.

Shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anand Jeet Singh Naruka narrowly missed out on making the skeet mixed team podium. They lost the bronze medal contest by one point against the People’s Republic of China.

Avinash Sable in steeplechase Avinash Sable, made it to the headlines with his performance. In round 1 of the men’s 3000m steeplechase event, the reigning Asian Games champion finished fifth in heat 2 and advanced to his first Olympic final.

Manika Batra's win against Romania helped India make the quarter-finals.