Google Doodle Today: Celebrating Artistic Swimming events(Day 2) at Paris Olympics 2024

  • Google Doodle Today: The tech giant celebrates the artistic swimming events at the Olympics with an animated doodle, as it says, ‘sync AND swim!’

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published6 Aug 2024, 06:41 AM IST
Google Doodle Today: The tech giant is celebrating the second day of artistic swimming at the Paris Olympics 2024 with an animated doodle. While several birds are seen cheering around, the doodle highlights three other birds, who display their stints in a fountain, and perform in sync.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 Day 11: India’s schedule for August 6

Similar to how swimmers would perform at the Paris games today, the tech giant further cheered in its description: “ The Artistic Swimming competitors have two things on their mind: sync AND swim!” The duet technical routine, and the duet free routine of the artistic swimming event have been scheduled for August 9, and 19 consecutively.

Paris Olympics India Day 10

So far, India has a medal tally of 3 bronze medals.

India's Day 10 at the Paris 2024 Olympics was full of ups and downs for India, where the athletes failed to convert their opportunities into medals across several events.

The country was severely betting on ace shuttler Lakshya Sen for a bronze medal, who, was agonizingly close to winning the first men’s singles badminton medal for India at the Olympics.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 10

Despite bagging the first game, he lost a topsy-turvy bronze medal match against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.

Shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anand Jeet Singh Naruka narrowly missed out on making the skeet mixed team podium. They lost the bronze medal contest by one point against the People’s Republic of China.

Avinash Sable in steeplechase

Avinash Sable, made it to the headlines with his performance. In round 1 of the men’s 3000m steeplechase event, the reigning Asian Games champion finished fifth in heat 2 and advanced to his first Olympic final.

Manika Batra's win against Romania helped India make the quarter-finals.

Also Read | Salman Khan in Olympics? Old video of Bhaijaan hitting ’bull’s eye’ resurfaces

Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan, meanwhile, could not make the medal race in their respective events.

 

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 06:41 AM IST
