Google Gemini makes World Cup debut in Guwahati; did it predict the pitch correctly before IND-W vs SL-W opener?

Gemini, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool, developed by Google made its debut in a cricket World Cup on Tuesday before the India women vs Sri Lanka women clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India is hosting the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, first time since 2013.

Adding a latest technology in the game of cricket, former India captain Mithali Raj asked Google Gemini, “What is your take on today's pitch? In reply, it said, ”The pitch at ACA stadium in Guwahati is generally considered good for batting. So we can expect a high scoring game.

“However, the cracks we see might offer some assistance to spin bowlers as the match progresses.” The game of cricket is evolving every passing day and the use of AI, starts a new era of technology being introduced in one of the most-played sports in the world.

Did Google Gemini prediction match Mithali Raj? On her pitch report, Mithali stated that the pitch looks good for batting as it hard. This pitch is good, it is hard and is a batting paradise. But there could be a bit of movement for the pacers early. Overall, a great wicket for the start of the Women's World Cup, concluded Mithali.

Meanwhile, the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opener was halted after rain forced the players off the field in Guwahati. Before the break at the end of the 10-over mark, Sri Lanka's bowlers had kept a firm grip on proceedings.

Sri Lanka dealt India an early blow as Udeshika Prabodani nabbed the important wicket of Smriti Mandhana in their opener. Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to field first against Harmanpreet Kaur's India.

The Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka is participating in the tournament after an eight-year absence. Back in 2013, when India last hosted the Women's World Cup, the island nation had defeated India.

India women vs Sri Lanka women playing XIs India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani