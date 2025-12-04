India’s top trending Google-searched cricketer in 2025 isn’t Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli — here’s who leads the list

Google has released its anticipated ‘Year in Search 2025’ report on Thursday. Surprisingly, neither Rohit Sharma nor Virat Kohli featured in the top 10 of the ‘trending’ cricketing personalities in India, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi emerging as #1 in the chart.

According to Google's data, Punjab Kings' Indian Premier League (IPL) star Priyansh Arya took the second spot behind Suryavanshi, followed by another young sensation, Abhishek Sharma and Sheikh Rasheed.

India's first-ever Women's World Cup-winning member Jemimah Rodrigues is placed fifth in the list, headed by Suryavanshi, followed by Ayush Mhatre and Smriti Mandhana. Karun Nair, Urvil Patel and Vignesh Puthur complete the top 10.

View full Image Google top trending list of 2025 among cricketing personalities. ( Google )

In a year which turned out to be a breakout year for women's cricket, Jemimah Rodrigues was ranked a ‘Top Woman personality’ in a list which also featured the likes of Mandhana and Shafali Verma as top trending women. In fact, Mandhana and Shafali were a part of the Indian team that won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at home last month.

How did Vaibhav Suryavanshi outnumber Rohit and Virat? Suryavanshi was in the news ever since he was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction last year at just 13 years of age. The southpaw took the whole world by storm when the 14-year-old became the youngest centurion in IPL. He finished IPL 2025 with a ton and a fifty.

There was no looking back for Suryavanshi since then, as he kept on showing his prowess with hundreds on Australian and English soils for the India U-19 team. He followed it up with a 32-ball hundred for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha and also became the youngest to score a hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy recently.

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets promotion in Bihar cricket at 14; check details

For Rohit and Kohli, the former India captains retired from Tests and T20Is to focus on playing only in the 50-over format. Besides the IPL, the Rohit-Kohli duo has played 13 ODIs so far in 2025. They will both play one more 50-over game against South Africa on 6 December to finish off the year.

It's a no-brainer that Rohit and Virat are two of the most searched topics on Google, especially in India. However, their limited game time might have affected their search volumes in 2025.

View full Image IPL leads Google's top searched items in India. ( Google )

Cricket rules Google's top trending searches in India in 2025 Meanwhile, cricket dominated Google's top trending searches in India in 2025. While the Indian Premier League (IPL) was at the top of the list, other sporting events like the Asia Cup (third), the ICC Champions Trophy (fourth), the Pro Kabaddi League (fifth) and the Women's World Cup (seventh) also made their way into the top 10.

Google's top-searched terms in India 1. Indian Premier League

2. Google Gemini

3. Asia Cup

4. ICC Champions Trophy

5. Pro Kabaddi League

6. Maha Kumbh Mela

7. Women’s World Cup

8. Grok

9. Saiyaara