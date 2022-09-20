Govt is committed to developing a sporting culture in India: Anurag Thakur

Addressing the 52nd Annual Sports Prize Distribution Function at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, the minister said that the university’s reputation precedes itself. It is one of the major sporting universities in the country. “When we talk about developing a sporting culture, it is such universities that lay the groundwork for that to happen. Guru Nanak Dev University’s reputation speaks for itself as it has won the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for a record 23 times. It has also produced 34 Arjuna, 2 Dronacharya and 6 Padma Shri Awardees."