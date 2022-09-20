Govt is committed to developing a sporting culture in India: Anurag Thakur

Thakur said that with a focus on women athletes, the ministry of sports and youth affairs is conducting dedicated Khelo India Women’s Leagues across nine disciplines – hockey, archery, weightlifting, cycling, boxing, swimming, wrestling, volleyball & Judo
NEW DELHI :The sporting culture needs to be developed across the nation and the government is committed to this endeavour, said Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday.
Addressing the 52nd Annual Sports Prize Distribution Function at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, the minister said that the university’s reputation precedes itself. It is one of the major sporting universities in the country. “When we talk about developing a sporting culture, it is such universities that lay the groundwork for that to happen. Guru Nanak Dev University’s reputation speaks for itself as it has won the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for a record 23 times. It has also produced 34 Arjuna, 2 Dronacharya and 6 Padma Shri Awardees."
Thakur added that with a focus on women athletes, the ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs is conducting dedicated Khelo India Women’s Leagues across nine disciplines – hockey, archery, weightlifting, cycling, boxing, swimming, wrestling, volleyball & Judo. More than 23,000 women athletes will participate in these competitions.
He said that the university finished a very creditable 4th in the Khelo India University Games with 42 medals including 14 gold medals.
The list of felicitated athletes at the event includes 25 international players, position holders of Khelo India University games, All-India Inter-University Championships and Khelo India Youth Games.