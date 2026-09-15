‘Great exposure’ - Malaysian athletes get a taste of SAI facilities in India ahead of Asian Games 2026

The Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) LNCPE Thiruvananthapuram centre was utilised as a high-performance training base for Malaysia’s Asian Games preparations in a month-long camp, which ended September 10. The training camp included two Malaysian middle and long-distance athletes -- 800m athlete Wan Muhammad Fazri and 400m/800m runner Umar Osman.

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The duo trained under head coach Mohamed Azarudeen in this camp conducted by Malaysia Athletics. This camp is another of the several such initiatives taken where international athletes have utilised Sports Authority of India facilities ahead of the Asian Games 2026 from September 19.

Boxers from Nepal trained at the SAI Guwahati campus while kabaddi players from Iran used the SAI Sonepat campus as their training bases. These camps underline the growing role of India’s SAI centres as high-performance hubs capable of supporting international athletes in their preparation for major competitions.

For the Thiruvananthapuram camp, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had requested SAI LNCPE in July to facilitate the Malaysian delegation’s boarding, lodging and training arrangements at no cost to Sports Authority of India.

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Why Malaysian athletes choose India? For Malaysian athletics coach Azarudeen, the choice of India was also a natural one. A former Indian athlete and national team member, he was previously associated with SAI Bangalore before joining Malaysian Athletics. “I was part of the Indian national team from 2020 to 2025. Then I resigned from SAI Bangalore and joined Malaysian Athletics. So, it is not a surprise for me to be here in India,” Azarudeen told SAI Media.

“I know our facilities are very good, and I think it is a good opportunity for Malaysian Athletics to get exposure here.”

The coach said the objective of bringing his Malaysian wards to India was primarily to expose them to a stronger competitive training environment and allow them to train alongside Indian athletes.

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The Malaysian athletes during their training at SAI Thiruvananthapuram.

“The first thing is exposure, to know what the Indian standards are. My main objective is for Malaysian middle- and long-distance athletes to see what facilities we have in India. The second thing is training and sparring with Indian athletes, which is more beneficial for them,” said Azarudeen.

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Azarudeen stressed that exposure to the level of competition in India was more relevant to his athletes than preparing in a European environment. “It is very important for us in preparing for the Asian Games. I didn’t choose any European countries or other countries with European standards where they compete in European championships. The Asian Games are a top priority for us,” Azarudeen added.

How Indian exposure helped Malaysian athletes? The camp also provided Malaysia with an opportunity to compete during its stay in India. Participating in the World Athletics Continental Tour – Silver Level Meeting in Bhubaneswar on August 22 was part of the plans.

“When they come and compete in India, they can experience the level of competition here. India is very dominant in the Asian Games. Last year, India won a lot of medals, including 16 medals from athletes who trained at SAI Bangalore itself.

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“So, spending quality time here and training with these athletes is very important for the Malaysians before the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. When they come to India, they can compete with athletes here, and moreover, it helps them improve their race strategies and the way they think about races,” said Azarudeen.

The Malaysian athletes (centre, and right) during their training at SAI Thiruvananthapuram.

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The Malaysian athletes were also able to experience the training environment at SAI Thiruvananthapuram, which Azarudeen described as particularly valuable given the centre’s association with Indian athletes who have gone on to represent the country at the highest level.

“SAI Thiruvananthapuram is something very special. It is important to note the Olympians who represented India trained in Thiruvananthapuram SAI centre. That makes it special. I can say it is a lucky training centre,” he said.

The Malaysian coach said the experience had also created an opportunity for greater sporting interaction between the two countries. “The culture that is shared between Malaysian Athletics and Indian Athletics is something that has been memorable. It is a lesson for them that they will carry for a lifetime, and it will take them towards victory. That is why I brought them here, and it is always special to train here,” he told SAI Media, adding that exchange programmes will help both Malaysia and India boost competitive levels.

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