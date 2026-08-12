Greek star Tentoglou wins fourth consecutive long jump title at European championships

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece overcame windy conditions to win his fourth consecutive long jump title at the European championships on Tuesday.

The two-time Olympic champion's mark of 8.44 meters on his fourth attempt was good enough for gold at Alexander Stadium on Day 2 of the continental track-and-field competition.

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“This was one of the hardest finals I have ever done,” the 28-year-old Tentoglou said. “I am good in all conditions but this wind was so hard on us long jumpers. It was changing all the time and always negative.”

Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer (8.29 meters) took silver in Tuesday's final, and Bozhidar Sarâboyukov (8.26 meters) of Bulgaria was third.

“Ehammer is a very strong guy and he was kind of OK with it. But for the other jumpers and me, it was incredibly difficult,” Tentoglou said. "I had to try so hard for this 8.44m jump. It is nothing for me usually but today it was so hard to do. This was not just a regular 8.40m jump for me. It was big jump. So I appreciate it a lot.

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“This is one of my most precious victories because it is also a complex season for me. This is the start of winning golds again.”

At the 2024 Paris Games, Tentoglou became just the second man — Carl Lewis is the other — to win two consecutive Olympic long jump titles.

Britain's Romell Glave won gold and teammate Jeremiah Azu took silver in the final of the men's 100 meters.

The 26-year-old Glave improved on his bronze in Rome two years ago by finishing first in 10.09 seconds. Azu crossed in 10.16. Owen Ansah (10.19) of Germany was third.

“It’s an amazing feeling. The work I’ve put in to reach this point was a lot,” Glave said. “Me and my coach have been working on the first 30 metes. It paid off and it’s amazing to upgrade my bronze from 2024.”

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It came a night after Amy Hunt won gold for Britain in the women’s 100.

Two-time defending champion Marcell Jacobs pulled up halfway through Tuesday's final with an apparent leg injury before jogging across the line. Jacobs won gold in the 100 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nadine Visser of the Netherlands secured her first major outdoor title by winning the women's 100 meter hurdles — barely.

Visser crossed the line in 12.668 seconds to win by one-thousandth of a second over Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska, the 2022 champion.

“This is a real relief, honestly. It still hasn’t sunk in completely. This is the medal I’ve wanted for a very long time,” the 31-year-old Visser said.

“Winning by a thousandth, this was unnecessary. I’m a really big perfectionist, always thinking about things that could have gone better. Waiting for the photo finish, I wasn’t really thinking about whether I would get the gold medal or not, I just felt this wasn’t the perfect race,” she added. “In the end it doesn’t matter because it was enough. I am so happy.”

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Laeticia Bapté (12.73) of France was third.

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