Green makes 11 3-pointers to set Bucks' single-game record in 125-108 win over Nets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — AJ Green made 11 3-pointers to set the Milwaukee Bucks' single-game record and scored a career-high 35 points in a 125-108 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
Green shot 11 of 16 from 3-point range to break the record of 10 3-pointers that Ray Allen and Damian Lillard had shared. Green's now has 227 3-pointers as he chases the franchise single-season record of 229, set by Allen in 2001-02.
Milwaukee's Cormac Ryan added a career-high 28 points in his first start. Taurean Prince had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Prince was 6 of 11 and Ryan 5 of 9 on 3-point attempts.
As a team, Milwaukee shot 24 of 48 from beyond the arc.
This game marked the Bucks’ home finale as they wrap up their first losing season in a decade, snapping a string of nine straight playoff appearances. It comes amid speculation regarding the future of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has spent his entire 13-year career in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo was unavailable for a 14th straight game due to what the Bucks labeled as a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. Antetokounmpo has said he’s healthy and that he wants to play. The NBA is investigating the matter.
The nine-time all-NBA forward will become eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension in October. If he doesn’t agree to that extension, Antetokounmpo could become a free agent after next season, or the Bucks could attempt to trade him beforehand.
Antetokounmpo wasn’t alone in being unavailable for this game, as both of these lottery-bound teams rested numerous usual starters.
Tyler Etienne scored a career-high 23 for the Nets.
Brooklyn’s E.J. Liddell was ejected early in the fourth quarter for delivering a forearm to the face of Milwaukee’s Jericho Sims after getting fouled by the Bucks center.
Nets: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
Bucks: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.
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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
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