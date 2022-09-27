GST body to act against top online gaming firms

While the sector currently pays 18% tax on GGR, industry stakeholders said they have accepted that taxes will have to be paid at 28%, in line with those levied on other non-essential services. However, they are worried that applying 28% GST to GGV will more than double the taxes for the industry and force some firms to shut down. “The question of classifying the nature of the game as ‘game of skill’ and ‘game of chance’ needs to be determined based on the principles and tests laid down by the hon’ble apex court," Asish Philip, partner at law firm Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan, said.