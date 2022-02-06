GST clarity crucial for Indian fantasy sports industry to drive investments, FDI

It said India is the world's largest fantasy sports market with around 13 crore Indian users, beating the US’s 50-year-old status as the world leader. India is also home to the world’s largest fantasy sports operator and more than 150 operators providing online fantasy sports. According to the NITI Aayog draft guidelines on regulating the fantasy sports industry, with the significant growth of this sector in recent years, it has tremendous potential to continue attracting foreign investment, increase innovation, and generate employment in India. With rapidly surging demand, a large market of sports fans and a complementing pool of engineering development talent in India is on the cusp of becoming a global hub for this sunrise industry.

