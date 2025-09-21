Guardians beat Twins for 9th straight win and move 1 1/2 games behind division lead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Ramírez homered for his third career 30-30 season and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 6-0 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday.

Bo Naylor homered twice, George Valera and Daniel Schneemann also went deep, and Cleveland won its ninth straight game and 14th of 15 to close within 1 1/2 games of AL Central-leading Detroit, which was beaten 6-5 by Atlanta.

Ramírez hit a solo line-drive homer to right field in the first inning. Coupled with his 40 stolen bases, his 30th home run got him 30-and-30 for a franchise-best third time in his career.

Naylor opened the second inning with a home run off Joe Ryan and Valera hit the first of his career two batters later. Schneemann went deep in the fifth.

Ryan (13-9) gave up four earned runs on six hits and struck out five in five innings. The four home runs were a season high. In his past six starts, the All-Star is 1-4, allowing 22 earned runs in 27 innings.

Slade Cecconi (7-6) had his third straight strong start for Cleveland, allowing just two hits in seven shutout innings. He struck out eight. After a second-inning double, the right-hander retired 18 of the final 19 batters he faced, allowing one walk.

Naylor’s eighth-inning home run was the second multi-home run game of his career. The other was July 25, 2023.

Cleveland is 33-14 (.702) against AL-Central foes this season, tying the Dodgers for the best intra-divisional mark in the majors.

Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader has Cleveland starting LHP Logan Allen (7-11, 4.36) and Minnesota going with RHP Bailey Ober (5-8, 5.12).