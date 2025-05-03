Guardians' José Ramírez leaves game with sprained right ankle after stumbling over first base

TORONTO (AP) — José Ramírez’s right ankle is sore after the Cleveland Guardians star stumbled over first base during Friday’s loss at Toronto, but manager Stephen Vogt said the six-time All-Star third baseman wasn’t too badly injured.

“The reports are good,” Vogt said after Ramírez mildly sprained the ankle in a 5-3 loss. “Just being cautious, long season. He said he could have kept going but we can’t take that chance.”

Ramírez left in the third inning after being hit by a throw from pitcher Chris Bassitt and stumbling awkwardly over first on an infield single.

With Steven Kwan at first base and two out, Ramírez hit a slow roller towards the mound. Right-hander Bassitt’s throw to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit Ramírez on the upper back, and he stumbled over the base before hitting his left knee on the dirt.

Ramírez lay on his back for a moment before receiving attention from an athletic trainer, then stood and walked off the field.

“It’s never fun to take anyone out of a game, let alone José, but it was the right thing to do,” Vogt said, adding that Ramírez will be evaluated again Saturday.

Ramírez did not appear to be favoring his ankle as he exited the clubhouse.

Vogt said he will let Ramírez guide the timing of his return, but acknowledged that Toronto’s artificial surface might be a factor.

“José is our guy,” Vogt said. “He knows his body. He knows if he’s good to go. We’re always wary of the turf here. We know all about it, so we’re always smart.”

Daniel Schneeman ran for Ramírez and went to second base, with Gabriel Arias moving from second to third.

Ramírez went 2 for 2 before departing, boosting his average to .274. He has five home runs and 15 RBIs in 31 games.