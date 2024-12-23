D Gukesh beats Magnus Carlsen’s record, but coach says he’ll ‘never’ play like him: Here’s Why

Gukesh will ‘never be a player like Magnus Carlsen’, the Indian grandmaster's chief trainer Grzegorz Gajewski said after the 18 year old won the world chess championship. D Gukesh’s win against Ding Liren in Singapore was historic as the 18-year-old became the youngest-ever world chess champion.

Gukesh's Historic Win Chess prodigy D Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest-ever world chess champion at just 18 years old. He achieved this remarkable feat by defeating reigning champion Ding Liren of China in a thrilling World Chess Championship 2024 final match held in Singapore, concluding with a score of 7.5-6.5.

Gukesh's victory not only marks him as the second Indian to claim the World Championship title, following the legendary Viswanathan Anand, but also highlights a significant milestone in chess history, as he is four years younger than Garry Kasparov was when he won his first title.

Gajewski's Analysis Following Gukesh's historic win, his chief trainer, Grzegorz Gajewski, shared insights into Gukesh's playing style with The Hindu, noting that he will “never be a player like Magnus Carlsen in the sense of being an intuitive kind of player.”

Grzegorz Gajewski acknowledged that while D Gukesh has the ability to mimic Carlsen’s style, he prefers a more calculated approach to the game. “He likes to calculate and he likes to go deep into position. He doesn’t like to make moves just purely based on intuition,” Gajewski explained.

Gukesh in Comparison to Other Chess Legends When asked if D Gukesh is one of the best when it comes to calculation in chess, Grzegorz Gajewski replied, “Vishy (Anand). In terms of talent for calculation, perhaps no one in the history of the game could match him. But at the same time, he was so fast that sometimes it became his weakness. Gukesh somewhat resembles a young Fabiano Caruana.”

Grzegorz Gajewski was a second to Vishwanathan Anand in the World Chess Championship in 2014 in Sochi. He has also worked as Anand’s second in other events too.