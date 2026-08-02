Gulveer Singh scripts history; becomes first Indian to claim medals in both 5000m and 10000m at same Commonwealth Games

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has etched his name in the record books at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The 28-year-old became the first Indian athlete to win medals in both the 5000m and 10000m events in the same edition of the Games. He claimed silver in the 10000m and followed it up with bronze in the 5000m, delivering one of the standout performances for Team India in athletics.

Advertisement

Silver in challenging conditions On a rainy and windy night at Scotstoun Stadium, Gulveer produced a composed and tactical run to secure silver in the men’s 10000m. He clocked 27:49.78, finishing just behind Australia’s Ky Robinson, who took gold in 27:48.93. David Mullarkey of the Isle of Man claimed bronze.

Gulveer stayed patient through the middle stages of the race before unleashing a strong finishing kick in the final stretch. The conditions were tough with heavy rain, yet he adapted well. “If it was hot, my throat would have dried up; my body would have become tight. I adjusted to this weather very well,” he said after the race. “I just wanted to bring a medal for the country.”

This was India’s first-ever medal in the men’s 10000m at the Commonwealth Games and ended a long period of African dominance on the podium in the event.

Advertisement

Bronze seals the historic double On Saturday, Gulveer returned to the track for the 5000m final and added bronze with a time of 13:24.95. He held off Kenya’s Cornelius Kemboi by a narrow margin in a thrilling finish, completing his double. The bronze made him the first Indian man to medal in the men’s 5000m at the Commonwealth Games as well.

Simply incredible stuff from the 28-year-old. He is now a double Commonwealth Games medallist and the first Indian to achieve this feat in the two longest track events at the same edition.

Who is Gulveer Singh? Gulveer Singh hails from Sirsa village in Uttar Pradesh’s Atrauli district. He grew up in a farming family and ran a lot as a youngster on the dirt roads around Sirsa. At that time, the only goal was to clear the physical test needed to join the Indian Army as a jawan.

Advertisement

He succeeded and joined the Army. Once there, he began taking inter-unit races seriously. The reasons were practical, much like those that once motivated the great Milkha Singh: better food, less arduous shifts, and the chance of promotion along with better pay.

Also Read | Who is Gulveer Singh? Meet the Indian runner who has created history at CWG 2026

He entered his first inter-unit race while on guard duty in Arunachal Pradesh. Within three years of that start, he became the national champion in the 10000m at the 2023 National Games. Three years on from that breakthrough, he stands as a double Commonwealth Games medallist.

Gulveer holds multiple national records and has already tasted success at the Asian level, including gold medals in both the 5000m and 10000m at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.