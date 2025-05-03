Gunnar Hoglund wins major league debut, leads Athletics to 6-1 win that extends Marlins' skid to 6

MIAMI (AP) — Gunnar Hoglund won his major league debut by allowing one run over six innings to lead the Athletics over Miami 6-1 on Friday night and extend the Marlins' losing streak to six.

A 25-year-old right-hander who pitched at the University of Mississippi, Hoglund (1-0) struck out seven, walked none and allowed six hits, including Dane Myers' leadoff home run in the sixth.

Hoglund was selected by Toronto 19th overall in the 2021 amateur draft and was among the prospects acquired by the A's in the March 2022 trade that sent third baseman Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays.

Hogland threw 81 pitches, including 34 four-seam fastballs that averaged 93.6 mph. He got six swings and misses on fastballs, three on changeups and two on sinkers.

JJ Bleday, who played for the Marlins as a rookie in 2022, hit his third home run. His solo shot in the third boosted the lead to 3-0 against Valente Bellozo (0-2), who allowed five runs, four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

The Athletics (18-15) improved to a big league-best 12-6 on the road. They went ahead in the second on Nick Kurtz's RBI single and Jacob Wilson's bases-loaded walk.

Hoglund struck out Max Mervis on a 1-2 changeup to strand runners at the corners in the fourth.

Miami has been outscored 61-22 during its six-game skid.

RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 4.31) starts for the Athletics on Saturday opposite Marlins RHP Max Meyer (2-3, 3.18).