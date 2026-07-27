Gyaneshwari Yadav secures India's fourth CWG 2026 medal in weightlifting; country's medal tally swells to 5 in Glasgow

India secured its fifth medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 after Gyaneshwari Yadav settled for a silver medal in the women's 53kg weightlifting event in Glasgow. She lifted a total of 199 kg (88 kg Snatch + 111 kg in Clean & Jerk).

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Incidentllay, Gyaneshwari's medal was India's fourth in weightlifting after Rishikanta Singh (silver in men's 60kg), Mirabai Chanu (gold in women's 48kg) and Muthupandi Raja (silver in men's 65kg). India's para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opened India's medal tally with a bronze.

Onome Omolola Didih of Nigeria won the gold with a Commonwealth and Games record total lift of 206kg (93kg snatch 113kg clean and jerk). Rebeka Groulx of Canada took the bronze with a total lift of 178kg.

A composed individual, Gyaneshwari opened her event with an easy 82kg lift in her first attempt in snatch. She matched Didih with a 85kg lift on her second before completing the snatch category with an impressive 88kg lift in her third attempt. This actually strengthened her medal hopes.

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However, Didih went over the bar to clear 93kg in her final snatch attempt to set a new Commonwealth record and take the lead. In clean and jerk, it was a battle between Gyaneshwari and Didih. The Indian set a Commonwealth record with a lift of 103kg on her opening clean and jerk attempt.

But Didih responded in style by clearing 105kg, thus reclaiming the lead. But Gyaneshwari didn't hold back. She responded with a superb 107kg lift in her second attempt to move to the gold-medal position, rewriting the record books once again in the process. The Nigerian once again responded with a 110kg lift in her second attempt.

Gyaneshwari refused to surrender. Egged on by Indian supporters, she dug deep to hoist 111kg, reclaiming the Games record. The lead, though, lasted barely a minute. Didih coolly called for 113kg, completed the lift and once again and sent the record books into revision, sealing the gold in the process.

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Indian athletes to win a medal at CWG 2026

Athlete Event Sport Medal Jhandu Kumar Men's heavyweight Para powerlifting Bronze Rishikanta Singh Men's 60kg Weightlifting Silver Mirabai Chanu Women's 48kg Weightlifting Gold Muthupandi Raja Men's 65kg Weightlifting Silver Gyaneshwari Yadav Women's 53kg Weightlifting Silver

More to follow.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in