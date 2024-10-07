Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who missed bronze medal in 2016 Olympics by a whisker, announces retirement

Dipa Karmakar, India's pioneering female gymnast, announced her retirement at 31 after a remarkable career. She narrowly missed a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics, finishing fourth in vault by just 0.15 points, marking the end of her competitive gymnastics journey.

7 Oct 2024
Dipa Karmakar (IND) of India competes at Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Dipa Karmakar (IND) of India competes at Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Celebrated Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who missed out on a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics by a whisker, on Monday announced her retirement from the sport after an illustrious career.

The 31-year-old Dipa, who became the first female gymnast from the country to compete at the Olympics, finished fourth in the vault event to lose an Olympic medal by just 0.15 points.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from competitive gymnastics. This is not an easy decision, but it feels like the right time," she said in a statement.

"Gymnastics has been at the centre of my life for as long as I can remember, and I am grateful for every moment—the highs, the lows, and everything in between."

Who is Dipa Karmakar? 

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar became the first Indian woman gymnast to compete at the Games. After making the final of the women's vault event, she finished fourth overall with a score of 15.066 and missed the bronze medal by 0.150 points.

She introduced the sport to India and gave the message that one doesn't have to be born in the USA or Russia to become an excellent gymnast.

At the same Games, Abhinav Bindra's illustrious career was headed for a fairytale finish but a shooter of even his class was not spared of the curse of the fourth, as he missed the bronze medal by a whisker, eight years after his historic gold medal at the Beijing Games.

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who missed the bronze narrowly in the 2016 Rio Olympics by finishing fourth at the vault event, said: "One should have the will power to achieve everything..."

Recalling how a former foreign coach had discouraged her from trying the difficult vault event in gymnastics, Karmakar asked every aspiring girl to turn every disadvantage and adversity in her favour, to fight any discrimination and make the motherland proud.

7 Oct 2024
