Celebrated Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who missed out on a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics by a whisker, on Monday announced her retirement from the sport after an illustrious career. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from competitive gymnastics. This is not an easy decision, but it feels like the right time," she said in a statement.

"Gymnastics has been at the centre of my life for as long as I can remember, and I am grateful for every moment—the highs, the lows, and everything in between."

She introduced the sport to India and gave the message that one doesn't have to be born in the USA or Russia to become an excellent gymnast.

