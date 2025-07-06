Half-centuries by Smith and Green put Australia back in charge in Grenada

ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Half-centuries by Steve Smith and Cameron Green turned Australia's situation against the West Indies from delicate to controlling on day three Saturday of the second test.

Australia, 1-0 up in the three-test series, was back in charge after recovering its second innings from 12-2 at the start of the day to 221-7 at stumps and a decent lead of 254 runs.

With the pitch playing tricks, often shooting low, Australia was beginning to like its chances of setting a target that was beyond the West Indies' reach.

“We are in a nice spot,” Smith said. “I don't think the wicket is going to get any better, will probably do a few more tricks. The new ball is going to be pretty crucial for us. Hopefully, we can get (the lead) up to somewhere around 300.”

Australia generally labored to score 209 runs in 58.3 overs around three delays for showers that added up to nearly two hours of play lost. When stumps were called because of bad light, Alex Carey was on 26 off 27 balls with captain Pat Cummins on 4.

But they were on top.

Smith joined Green after nightwatchman Nathan Lyon held out for nine overs to reach 8.

The first ball Smith faced from Alzarri Joseph smashed his right glove. Inside the glove was the pinkie finger he dislocated in the World Test Championship final last month and which sidelined him from the first test in Barbados.

“It was not ideal (getting hit on the finger) but it feels all right,” Smith said. “It is that kind of surface. Some can shoot up, you might have to take a few on the hands.”