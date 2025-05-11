Hamburger SV finally returns to Bundesliga after seven seasons in second division

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — After seven years of suffering, Hamburger SV finally clinched its return to the Bundesliga by routing Ulm 6-1 in Germany’s second division on Saturday.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scored twice and Daniel Heuer Fernandes saved a penalty as Hamburg moved to the top of the division, an unassailable four points clear of third-placed Elversberg with one round remaining.

Hamburg was the last surviving member of the Bundesliga to have played every season since its formation in 1963, earning the nickname “der Dino,” until it was finally relegated in 2018 after several close shaves.

The club threatened to return every season it was away but suffered setbacks at pivotal moments.

Hamburg finished fourth in its first three seasons in the second division. Then it was twice third, only to lose the playoff against the team that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga both times. It finished fourth again last season.

Hamburg needed a win on Saturday to be sure of finishing among the top two for automatic promotion. Thousands of its fans greeted the team bus on its way to the stadium with chants, cheers, flags and flares.

They likely feared the worst again when Ulm defender Tom Gaal fired the visitor ahead in the seventh minute.

But Ludovit Reis answered three minutes later, then Fernandes saved a penalty, and the home team struck twice before the interval through Königsdörffer and Davie Selke.

The next goal confirmed it was Hamburg’s night with Ulm goalkeeper Niclas Thiede fumbling a harmless looking cross against his own defender, Philipp Strompf, to deflect it in.

Königsdörffer grabbed his second in the 62nd to banish any last lingering doubts among the Hamburg fans, and Daniel Elfadli completed the rout.

