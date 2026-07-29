Harjinder Kaur lifts 11th CWG 2026 medal for India, maintains weightlifters' sensational show with silver in Glasgow

Harjinder Kaur maintained Indian weightlifters' sensational show at the Commonwealth Games 2026, as she clinched a silver medal in women's 69kg category in Glasgow on Wednesday. Harjinder lifted a personal best of 101kg in the snatch and personal best of 126kg in clean & jerk to finish with a personal best of total 227kg in the final.

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The 29-year-old, who had won a bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the higher 71kg category, delivered one of the finest performances of her career to earn India their seventh medal in weightlifting. She rewrote the Games record in the snatch twice, first clearing 99kg before improving it to 101kg with a confident final attempt.

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Harjinder then continued her record-breaking spree in the clean and jerk, successfully lifting 123kg before raising the bar to 126kg, taking her overall total to 227kg. Despite her outstanding effort, Harjinder was up against an exceptional performance from Canada's Charlotte Simoneau, who proved to be in a class of her own.

The Canadian shattered the Games records in every category, hoisting a massive 108kg in the snatch and 132kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 240kg -- also a new Commonwealth Games record -- to finish 13kg clear of the Indian. Harjinder's silver added to India's impressive run in weightlifting, with the contingent continuing to establish itself as one of the strongest teams at the Games.

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Her consistent lifting under pressure and ability to keep improving her marks highlighted the progress she has made since Birmingham, even though Simoneau's extraordinary numbers left little room for a challenge.

Indian weightlifters have now enjoyed a productive campaign, collecting seven medals so far -- one gold, five silver and one bronze -- underlining the country's growing depth and consistency on the Commonwealth stage.

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India's medal winners at CWG 2026 so far

Athletes Event Discipline Medal Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg Weightlifting Gold Sharmila Dhankar Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Gold Rishikanta Singh Men’s 60kg Weightlifting Silver Muthupandi Raja Men’s 65kg Weightlifting Silver Gyaneshwari Yadav Women’s 53kg Weightlifting Silver Valluri Ajaya Babu Men’s 79kg Weightlifting Silver Sarvesh Kushare Men’s High Jump Athletics Silver Jhandu Kumar Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze Bindyarani Devi Women’s 58kg Weightlifting Bronze Shilpa Shyla Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Bronze Harjinder Kaur Women’s 69kg Weightlifting Silver

Out of 11 medals so far, seven have come in weightlifting alone. India's medal winners at the CWG 2026 so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Harjinder Kaur (weightlifting, silver )Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting).

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in