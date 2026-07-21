Harmanpreet Singh to lead again as Hockey India announce squad for FIH men's World Cup 2026

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the India squad for the upcoming FIH men's Hockey World Cup that will take place in Belgium and Netherlands from 15 to 30 August.

Harmanpreet Singh will lead the side whereas Manpreet Singh, who is India's most-capped player, bringhs an immense experience to the squad.

Among the goalkeepers are Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera, whereas Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach make up the defensive unit.

Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad will lead the midfield department, which also consists of Nilakanta Sharma apart from youngsters like Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage.

Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Shilanand Lakra will be among the key attackers, apart from Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh.

India head coach Craig Fulton reflects on squad "This is a well-balanced squad — the right mix of tournament experience and in-form youth who've earned their spot through performance, not reputation,” India head coach Craig Fulton said via an official press release.

“Press, counter, perform isn't just our tactical identity – it's how this group trains and thinks together every single day. We are not getting ahead of ourselves — one game at a time, all in, is the mentality we're taking into every match,” he added.

India's only men's Hockey World Cup title came back in 1975, and Fulton is optimistic of India's chances. “Fifty years since 1975 (World Cup win), this group has a chance to write its own chapter in Indian hockey history, and we are really excited about it," he said.

India have been placed in Group D for the FIH Hockey men's World Cup 2026, along with England, Wales and Pakistan.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the 2026 FIH Hockey men's World Cup 2026 tournament, with the teams divided into four pools of four teams each. The top two teams from each pool will enter the second round, which is another pool stage, whereas the bottom two teams from each pool will play the 9th-16th classification.

The second round will consist of two groups of four teams each. the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, whereas the bottom two teams will fight it out in the 5th-8th classification.

The losers of both the semi-finals will compete in a third place playoff match, whereas the winners will take on each other in the final on 30 August in Belgium's Wavre.

India squad for FIH Hockey men's World Cup 2026 Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.

India's schedule at FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026