Rams release kicker Harrison Mevis after costly misses vs Bills; sign Blake Grupe from Jets practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams are releasing kicker Harrison Mevis and signing Blake Grupe off the New York Jets’ practice squad. The change comes one day after Mevis’ struggles helped send the Rams to a 37-34 overtime loss against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

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Harrison Mevis struggles in high-stakes Monday Night loss Harrison Mevis missed a 50-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter, pulling it wide left. He later lined up for a 48-yard attempt in overtime that would have given Los Angeles the win. Bills outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau blocked the kick, keeping the game alive. Buffalo’s Tyler Bass then made a 45-yard field goal on the following possession to seal the victory and drop the Rams to 2-3.

The 24-year-old Mevis has converted just five of his nine field goal attempts this season, a 55.6 percent mark that ranks last in the NFL. He has made all 14 of his extra-point tries. Known as “The Thiccer Kicker” for his listed size near 6-foot and 245 pounds, Mevis showed strong form after taking over from Joshua Karty late last season. His accuracy on longer attempts has faded in 2026, however, creating another special-teams issue for a team that has faced repeated problems in that area.

Sean McVay calls out the kicking unit Head coach Sean McVay was direct after the loss. “In the kicking game, especially with our PAT, field goal, not even close to good enough,” McVay said. “It cost us the game tonight.”

The Rams have had three blocked field goal attempts since the start of last season. Under McVay since 2017, including the playoffs, the team has recorded 81 missed or blocked kicks, the third-highest total in the NFL. McVay also said he would evaluate everything about the kicking operation and expressed regret over the third-down call that set up the long overtime attempt.

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Blake Grupe steps in as the immediate replacement Blake Grupe, 27, arrives with prior NFL experience after stops with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. An undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State and Notre Dame in 2023, he handled kicking duties for the Saints for parts of three seasons before moving to Indianapolis late in 2025, where he converted all 11 of his field goal attempts. The Colts waived him after training camp this year. The Jets claimed him, but he never kicked in a game for them and was later placed on their practice squad.