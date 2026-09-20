Harrison Taggart taken off in ambulance after tackle as Utah State fall 33-0 to No. 17 Utah

Harrison Taggart pointed one finger toward the sky as the ambulance doors shut. A few minutes earlier, Utah State’s leading tackler had gone limp on the Rice-Eccles Stadium turf after the side of his head struck Utah running back Daniel Bray’s knee.

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The hit came with 8:33 left in the second quarter of Saturday’s Battle of the Brothers. Taggart’s body went still, then his legs and arms moved slightly. Trainers waved off a cart. An ambulance rolled onto the field. Players from both teams dropped to a knee while Aggies teammates ringed their captain on a spine board.

The emergency vehicle took him to University of Utah Hospital on campus. Utah State officials said he was in concussion protocol and has a neck injury. No. 17 Utah finished a 33-0 win that suddenly felt secondary.

Coaches call Harrison Taggart the heartbeat of the program Utah State coach Bronco Mendenhall was emotional afterward.

“Harrison is the heartbeat of our program. There isn’t anyone that’s more vibrant and has more influence,” Mendenhall said.

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He added: “I know I have to be somewhat careful in terms of what I can share medically. I think I’ll just stop with he went off on the spine board and we’re concerned.”

Asked how the injury affected him on the sideline, Mendenhall wiped away tears.

“Yeah, I’m not sure I was very effective, to be honest. I have kids as well, right? So, yeah, the game is going, but I’m kind of still thinking about him.”

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Utah coach Morgan Scalley opened his press conference with Taggart.

“First and foremost, really, prayers go out to Harrison Taggart. In talking to Coach Mendenhall and getting some updates, it sounds like he’s got feeling back in legs, but I don’t have official word on that,” Scalley said.

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Utah quarterback Devon Dampier said the locker room received an encouraging message. “We got a little bit of feedback that he’s doing better than where he was at. God bless him.”

Aggies defensive back Chapman Lewis said the moment hit the team hard. “It definitely hit when we seen him go down and was carried off the field. That’s our brother.”

Who is Harrison Taggart? The Draper, Utah, native and Corner Canyon High product is in his first season at Utah State after stops at Oregon, BYU and California. He entered Saturday as the Aggies’ leading tackler with 13 stops through two games and already had five tackles against the Utes.

Career numbers across four schools sit at 148 tackles (66 solo) and one sack entering the rivalry game. Teammates treat him as a captain and the emotional center of a 0-3 Utah State team that was shut out.

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Looking ahead Utah State did not issue a detailed medical update after the game. Until the Aggies release an official evaluation, Taggart remains in concussion protocol with a neck injury.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.