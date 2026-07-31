Harsh Singh wins Gold in Men’s -60kg Judo at Commonwealth Games 2026; secures India’s second historic medal in event

Indian judoka Harsh Singh produced a composed and clinical performance to win the gold medal in the men’s -60kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. The 23-year-old defeated Australia’s Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in the final, adding India’s second judo gold of the Games and only the second in the nation’s Commonwealth Games history.

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Earlier in the day, Asmita Dey had become the first Indian to claim a judo gold at the Commonwealth Games by winning the women’s -48kg title. Harsh’s victory completed a memorable double for the Indian contingent on the tatami.

Also Read | Asmita Dey becomes first Indian to claim Gold medal in Judo at Commonwealth Game

Harsh Singh's gold boosted India’s overall medal tally at the 2026 Games. The young athlete’s display of defence, timing and composure in the final will be remembered as one of the standout performances of the judo competition.

Tough final against aggressive Joshua Katz Joshua Katz began the final aggressively, looking to seize an early advantage. Harsh Singh remained calm under pressure and defended solidly. He absorbed the Australian’s attacks without conceding points and waited for the right openings.

There was a tense moment when Katz nearly pinned the Indian. Harsh escaped cleanly, reversed the position and attempted a pin of his own. Neither move scored. The bout stayed locked at 0-0 as the clock ticked into the final minute.

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At the 3:19 mark, Harsh found the decisive opening. He executed a sharp throw and followed it with a controlled pin. The judges awarded a Waza-Ari, worth half an Ippon and 10 points under the current scoring system. That single score proved enough.

Katz tried late attacks in a bid to force a turnaround, but Harsh stayed focused and kept the Australian at bay until the final buzzer. The moment the result was confirmed, the young Indian smiled broadly and raised both arms in celebration.

Strong path to the final Harsh Singh's road to gold was impressive. He opened with a dominant Ippon victory over Malawi’s Chikondi Kathewera in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals he again finished by Ippon against Vanuatu’s Alan Monthouel. The semifinal brought another Australian opponent, Pedro Carlos Antun Neto, whom Harsh defeated by Waza-Ari to reach the gold-medal bout.

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The consistent performances highlighted the progress the young judoka has made on the international circuit. This was his first Commonwealth Games appearance, and he made it count in the best possible way.

Historic day for Indian judo India had never won a Commonwealth Games judo gold before Friday. Asmita Dey broke that barrier in the morning session. Harsh Singh followed a few hours later to make it two golds on the same day. A third Indian finalist was still to compete, keeping the possibility of further medals alive.

The back-to-back titles mark a significant step forward for Indian judo. For years the country had collected silvers and bronzes but never stood on the top step of the podium at the Commonwealth Games. That long wait ended in Glasgow.

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Harsh’s gold also boosted India’s overall medal tally at the 2026 Games. The young athlete’s display of defence, timing and composure in the final will be remembered as one of the standout performances of the judo competition.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.