'Have a strong desire to look after our ODI record...': SA captain Bavuma ahead of Australia clash

Durban [South Africa], September 24 (ANI): Ahead of the first ODI against rivals Australia, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma admits that with the 2027 World Cup coming, the team has a "strong desire to look into their ODI record" and ensure they put their best foot forward.

South Africa will start the three-match ODI series against Australia from Thursday onwards at Durban. The series marks a return of plenty of familiar faces in the squad - Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Quinton de Kock, and captain Temba Bavuma.

For Bavuma, whose last ODI outing came in December 2025, it is a much-awaited return as South Africa gear up to stage next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

“There is a strong desire to look after our ODI record of late and ensure that we are putting our best foot forward,” Bavuma told reporters ahead of the match, as quoted by ICC.

“I think, for me personally, it has been a super long break. So, just to be out there again, running around, chasing after the balls with the guys, that's something that I look forward to," he added.

The squad for the upcoming series marks a number of changes from South Africa’s last assignment in the format, a three-match ODI series against Namibia.

Bavuma feels that the upcoming ODIs - as many as nine against the likes of Australia, Bangladesh and England over the course of next four months - will provide a window into how the Proteas are setting up for the marquee tournament.

“Mentally getting it around your mind, being in a home World Cup, what all of that means, that is a continuous process that we will follow,” he said.

“From a team perspective, I mean the core players, we generally know who those co-players are. I don't think we will move away too much from that.

“We end this cycle with England. At the end, there will be opportunities; we will see new faces coming in but probably (after) that England series, we will be closer to what we think we will be for the World Cup," added the skipper.

An intriguing aspect of the current squad will be the composition of South Africa’s top-order. Bavuma, who has batted both as an opener and at number three, conceded that while he will still feature in the top order, there is room to determine his exact position.

Tony de Zorzi, who has featured in both positions for South Africa, adds to the options the hosts have going into the series.

“Yeah, (I will bat) most probably in the top three. Whoever pairs up with Quinton (de Kock) at the top, that we will decide," said Bavuma.

While the attention in the camp is fully on the upcoming three ODIs, Bavuma agreed that the three Tests that follow as part of the ICC World Test Championship is one the team is eagerly looking forward to.

It will mark the first time South Africa and Australia lock horns since their ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s in 2025, when the Proteas clinched a historic win.

“It's very hard not to find yourself speaking about the Test series, even though you’re within the ODI space.

“It is one that is highly anticipated. Both teams, fully fit, having their best players will allow for a proper game of cricket," said the WTC Mace-winning skipper.

“At the moment, a lot of it is just controlling those emotions, keeping it at the back of your head, and we will deal with it when that opportunity is upon us.”

South Africa and Australia will lock horns in the first ODI on September 24 in Durban.

The three-match Test series will begin on October 9, with the first match at the same venue.

SquadsSouth Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Series scheduleFirst ODI: September 24, Durban

Second ODI: September 27, Johannesburg

Third ODI: September 30, Potchefstroom

First Test: October 9-13, Durban

Second Test: October 18-22, Gqeberha