Hawks vs Lakers: Luka Doncic shines as Los Angeles beat Atlanta 124-114 for sixth straight NBA win

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to six games after beating the Atlanta Hawks 124-114 in an NBA regular-season fixture at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Monday.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 32 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists as the visitors overcame a second-half fightback from Atlanta to register their 10th victory of the 2026-27 season. The win also ended the Hawks' four-game winning streak, leaving them with a 7-5 record.

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The Lakers entered the contest without Austin Reaves, who was unavailable because of illness. However, their supporting cast stepped up, with three other players scoring at least 18 points.

Los Angeles started strongly, taking the opening quarter 31-22. The visitors subsequently established a sizeable advantage, building a lead of as many as 20 points during the first half.

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Atlanta struggled to contain the Lakers' offence during that period but gradually reduced the deficit through improved shooting and a more effective defensive effort.

Hawks fight back after halftime The Hawks attempted to turn the contest around after the interval. Their comeback gathered momentum in the third quarter, with Atlanta Hawks cutting the deficit to five points. The Lakers, however, maintained their advantage and entered the final period with a 95-90 lead.

Doncic continued to orchestrate the Lakers' offence, while contributions from the bench helped the visitors manage Atlanta's pressure. The Lakers eventually closed out the 10-point victory to improve their away record.

Mamukelashvili makes an impact off the bench Walker Kessler was another major contributor for Los Angeles, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Sandro Mamukelashvili added 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists off the bench, while Collin Sexton registered 18 points and six assists.

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Mamukelashvili's contribution was particularly significant as the Lakers received substantial production from their reserves. Los Angeles' bench accounted for 49 points in the contest.

McCollum leads Hawks' scoring For Atlanta, CJ McCollum led the scoring with 21 points and four assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker contributed 20 points, while Jalen Johnson finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Despite the scoring contributions, Atlanta's turnovers proved costly. The Lakers scored 29 points off the Hawks' 20 turnovers, capitalising on their opponents' mistakes to maintain control during crucial stretches of the game.

Los Angeles also held the advantage in points scored in the paint, outscoring Atlanta 52-42. The Lakers finished with 45 field goals from 85 attempts, while the Hawks converted 40 of their 88 attempts.

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What's next for Lakers and Hawks? The result improved the Lakers' NBA season record to 10-2 and extended their winning run to six games. Atlanta, meanwhile, dropped to 7-5 after suffering its first defeat following four consecutive victories.

The Lakers will next travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Hawks are scheduled to visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.