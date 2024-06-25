He barely scored in college. Will anyone draft LeBron James’s son?
SummaryEntering this week’s NBA draft, the most talked-about player is Bronny James. Will his famous father follow to whatever team picks him?
The most famous and talked-about player in this week’s NBA draft won’t be selected with the No. 1 pick. He probably won’t be taken in the top 15, either. In fact, he might not be off the board by the end of the first round on Wednesday night, or even the middle of the second on Thursday afternoon.