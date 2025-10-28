He was friends with LeBron James—and secretly texting intel to NBA gamblers
Robert O’Connell , Ben Cohen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Oct 2025, 05:49 pm IST
Summary
During his playing and coaching career, Damon Jones built a relationship with the world’s best player. His access has landed him in the center of a seismic betting scandal.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Long before he became the target of federal investigators, Damon Jones found himself in a very different kind of crosshairs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story