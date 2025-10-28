He was friends with LeBron James—and secretly texting intel to NBA gamblers

He filed for personal bankruptcy twice, first in 2013 and then again in 2015. His creditors included the Bellagio casino, which said it was owed nearly $50,000. In the first case, the trustee sought a dismissal because Jones wasn’t keeping up with the payments. The court approved a repayment plan for his second case in October 2015, at the beginning of the NBA season that would end with a Cavs title, and a bankruptcy judge ordered the team to deduct money from his paychecks to send to the trustee. In 2017, Jones voluntarily dismissed the case.