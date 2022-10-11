Here are 5 interesting facts about Roger Binny, the next BCCI chief

After hectic parleys and back-channel discussions in the past one week, it was decided that the 67-year-old Bangalore man, Roger Binny would be the 36th Board president.
India's 1983 World Cup winning hero Roger Binny is all set to become the new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President as incumbent Sourav Ganguly, who held the position for three years, will make way for him at the Board's AGM on October 18.
At a BCCI meeting held at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday all office bearers from different parts of the country from various associations filed nominations for different positions on the board.
After hectic parleys and back-channel discussions in the past one week, it was decided that the 67-year-old Bangalore man would be the 36th Board president.
All you need to know about new BCCI chief
1) Roger Binny, the medium pacer was one of the architects of India's historic World Cup triumph in 1983. In eight games, he took 18 wickets, the highest in that edition of prestigious tournament.
2) According to BCCI sources, Binny resigned from selection committee as his son Stuart back then was in India contention. He started his international career in Bengaluru in the first Test of the 1979 home series against Pakistan.
3) Roger Binny's name appeared on the BCCI's Draft Electoral Rolls (put up on the BCCI website) for the October 18 elections and the Annual General Meeting as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday instead of KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.
4) Binny will officially take charge of BCCI on October 18 at the AGM in Mumbai. There won't be any election to any post as all candidates will be chosen unopposed.
5) On India's 76th Independence Day, former India cricketer Roger Binny hoisted the national flag in Mysore at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground.