Hermann powers South Africa to T20 win over Zimbabwe

A maiden international half-century by Rubin Hermann took South Africa to a seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in their Twenty20 international tri-series match at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

The left-handed Hermann hit 63 off 36 balls as South Africa chased down a target of 145 with 16 balls to spare.

Defeat ended Zimbabwe's hopes of playing in the final and ensured that South Africa and unbeaten New Zealand will meet in the showpiece match on Saturday.

Zimbabwe were restricted to 144 for six after being sent in, despite a fourth wicket stand of 78 off 47 balls between Brian Bennett (61) and Ryan Burl (36 not out).

South Africa made a shaky start to their chase, losing both their opening batsmen to fast bowler Tinotenda Maposa with only 22 runs on the board.

But Hermann, 28, who made his debut in the opening match of the tournament, struck the ball confidently and dominated a third wicket stand of 106 with captain Rassie van der Dussen, who finished unbeaten on 52.

Van der Dussen said there had been an improvement in all aspects of South Africa's performance.

"I was really chuffed with the bowling - 144 was never enough. We lost two early wickets so there was a little bit of early pressure but Rubin came in and played beautifully," he said.

South Africa were beaten by New Zealand in an earlier round robin. They meet again on Tuesday, ahead of the final. "It's like a three-match series. Hopefully we can make it 1-1 on Tuesday and take it in the final," said Van der Dussen.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said his team had been on the wrong end of the toss in all three of their matches, being made to bat first on a ground where it is an advantage to chase.

"But that's no excuse," he said of a sub-standard batting performance. "There were a lot of dot balls. Getting bat on ball can go a long way to getting a good total."