Home / Sports / Sports News /  He’s CEO of two companies—and a ranked fencer

Many parents relive their athletic glory days through their children. Aaron Luo must choose between attending his sons’ fencing contests and his own. “When tournaments overlap, it’s such a dilemma," says Mr. Luo, who, like his sons, competes at a national level.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout