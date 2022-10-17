He’s CEO of two companies—and a ranked fencer5 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 07:22 PM IST
How Aaron Luo, co-founder of Caraa and Mercado Famous, carves out time to up his fencing skills and train his sons
How Aaron Luo, co-founder of Caraa and Mercado Famous, carves out time to up his fencing skills and train his sons
Many parents relive their athletic glory days through their children. Aaron Luo must choose between attending his sons’ fencing contests and his own. “When tournaments overlap, it’s such a dilemma," says Mr. Luo, who, like his sons, competes at a national level.