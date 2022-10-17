He’s CEO of two companies—and a ranked fencer
Many parents relive their athletic glory days through their children. Aaron Luo must choose between attending his sons’ fencing contests and his own. “When tournaments overlap, it’s such a dilemma," says Mr. Luo, who, like his sons, competes at a national level.
Mr. Luo, 42, fenced in high school and competed with a club at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He took a 10-year hiatus from the sport to co-found Caraa, a New York-based luxury accessories brand, in 2014. One year in as chief executive, he knew he needed an outlet for stress. So he dusted off his epee, the largest and heaviest of the three fencing swords.
He joined Fencers Club in New York and started training with a coach. He also re-embraced an intense gym regimen. It took nearly a year to regain his fencing fitness, but by 2016 he was competing again. In early 2022, Mr. Luo co-founded a second business, gourmet-food company Mercado Famous.
“Fencing is physically demanding, but it leaves me clearheaded, so I’m very focused when I switch gears and put my business hat on," he says.
Speed is at least as important as strength, Mr. Luo says. “When you are fencing, it is important to set a certain rhythm, almost like a dance with your opponent, and if you can effectively break that rhythm through speed and tempo, you will gain advantage," he says. He also likens the sport to chess. “Some moves are set up like a trap," he says, adding that the effectiveness of the traps “depends on how real you can make them look."
Mr. Luo and his sons, Alexander, 9, and Sebastian, 6, began training for this season in August. His wife, Jill Luo, has occasionally fenced but prefers to get her fitness fix at barre classes. Mr. Luo serves as a strip coach—a designated sideline coach in fencing—for his sons. He provides tactical insights and advice during the minute break in between each of the three, three-minute periods of a bout. “I almost get more joy training them than competing myself," he says.
Mr. Luo tries to take part in three regional and three national events a year. He is ranked 26th in the nation in the veterans-under-50 class. His goal is to compete at the international level in the next two years.
Mr. Luo hones his fencing skills three nights a week in New York. He works one-on-one with a coach to perfect technical skills, including fakes and counterattacks. On Wednesdays, he attends a group workout that pairs fencers with an opponent. The class ends with one or two bouts against the same opponent.
On Saturday mornings, he trains for three hours at the New Jersey Fencing Alliance near his home in Millburn, N.J. His sons participate in a children’s program. Mr. Luo warms up with 30 minutes of yoga-inspired stretches such as downward dog, as well as with dynamic movements including burpees and jump squats. He then spends 45 minutes on footwork, which entails speed and combo moves such as a flèche, a difficult attack technique where the fencer extends his body as long as possible.
He also performs at least 100 wrist flicks against a dummy. “Fencing is all about muscle memory," says Mr. Luo. He finishes the workout by fencing an opponent or plays games on a machine that flashes a sequence of lights that he must hit with the tip of his blade. He and his sons often repeat similar muscle-memory drills at home.
Twice a week, he trains for 90 minutes to two hours at a local gym. Kettlebells are a staple of his strength workouts. His routine changes weekly but focuses on low-weight, between 25 pounds and 35 pounds, and high-intensity repetitions with a cadence of 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off for each exercise. He does four sets of eight exercises that might include one-arm kettlebell swings and triceps push-ups on the kettlebells.
Mr. Luo does cardio with ladder circuits focused on speed and explosivity. He performs four sets of eight drills, such as five hops and a sprint, side-straddle hops and single-leg shuffles, as quickly as possible with 30 seconds of rest between drills. This summer, he used his road bike to build his endurance and rode hills to work on explosivity. Sundays are his rest day.
Calorie needs: Mr. Luo burns between 2,000 and 2,500 calories during a fencing session, according to his Apple Watch. After a workout, he refuels with a shake that has 30 grams of protein and enzyme-based hydration mix.
Breakfast: He drinks coffee and has a ginseng shot with vinegar, a protein shake and either a bowl of congee (a rice porridge) or oatmeal.
Green goals: Mr. Luo tries to always incorporate a green vegetable into his lunch. A typical meal might include white rice with chicken breast and snow-pea tips.
Dinner: He says he rarely dines out and limits alcohol, especially during competition season. Home-cooked evening meals often include white rice, green beans and Spanish pork. Blueberries are dessert.
Splurge: “I love carbs and meat, so if I want to splurge, I’ll have an extra portion of each," Mr. Luo says.
Essential Gear
Protection: Mr. Luo invested over $2,000 on fencing gear. Leon Paul, a London-based company run by Olympic fencers, is his go-to brand.
Weapons: He owns 14 epees and builds his own, taking the best parts from different brands. He says the blade is often the most important part of the epee and buys his from Blaise Frères ($200).
Footwear: Mr. Luo fences in NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo tennis shoes ($140).