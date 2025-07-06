'Hes one of the best batters in the world': Justin Greaves hails Steve Smith for his fifty in Grenada test

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Already 1-0 ahead in the series, Australia's advantage in the West Indies Test series was furthered when they extended their lead to 254 runs on Day Three of the St George's Test.

On a surface of variable bounce, Steve Smith stood class apart, hitting an excellent 71 off 119 balls.

"He's one of the best batters in the world for a reason, but we always knew that he was going to come, and he was always going to be positive," West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves said, as quoted from ICC.

"We didn't start our best at him, but Steve is Steve, he just at a really good innings."

Giving good support to Smith was Australia's number three, Cameron Green, who overcame indifferent recent form (48 runs from five innings) to score a fighting 52.

"I don't think I ever felt comfortable out there. I think last night was tricky with the new ball, and had to start all over again, and then there were a few ball changes. I never really felt at any point that it was that good," Cameron Green said.

Green, however, lauded Smith, with whom he shared a 93-run partnership.

"You'd probably ask a different question to Steve, he was batting on a different wicket," he added.

When questioned about how West Indies would approach the Test, Justin Greaves stated that despite the Green-Smith vigil, the hosts remained positive.

"For us try and keep Australia under 300 (on Day 4), that is one of our main goals," Justin Greaves said.

On their batting approach for the chase, Greaves hoped that the West Indies batters could follow a methodology similar to Australia's middle-order batters.

"As a batting group we need to be positive when we go out to bat. Probably take some notes from Travis Head, Beau Webster or Alex Carey on just having that positive mindset," he added.

Half-centuries from Alex Carey and Beau Webster helped Australia reach 286 in their first innings. Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph and Justin Greaves took two wickets apiece.

West Indies was bowled out for 253 and conceded a lead of 33 runs. Brendon King scored 75 runs.