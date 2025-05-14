High-powered Union attack gets ready to face woeful Galaxy

While the Philadelphia Union will bring a four-game unbeaten streak into a home match Wednesday in Chester, Pa., the Los Angeles Galaxy will be desperate to emerge from the longest winless streak to open a season in MLS history.

The Galaxy dropped to 0-9-3 (3 points) on Saturday when they were humiliated 7-0 on the road by the New York Red Bulls. Without star midfielder Riqui Puig (knee) so far this season, injuries also left LA without designated players Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec.

"We were (expletive) and that's the end of that," Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said. "From start to finish, it wasn't good."

Without any scoring punch or the ability to hold possession, the Galaxy were unable to slow the Red Bulls, who they defeated in the MLS Cup final last season for the franchise's sixth title. That was the last time LA won a game.

The club was shut out for the sixth time after they failed to score four times all of last season.

"As we go to Philadelphia, (we have) to set up the team with something that feels more comfortable and guys feel a little more certain about their connections and their decisions," Vanney said.

The Galaxy will be without midfielder Edwin Cerrillo on Saturday because of yellow card accumulation.

The Union (7-3-2, 23 points) enter Wednesday after a disappointing 2-2 result against the Columbus Crew on Saturday when the tying goal came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

Tai Baribo gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead just before halftime, with the Union also taking a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute on a goal from Francis Westfield. Baribo has a team-best eight goals, which are tied for the league lead.

The Union's 23 goals on the season lead the Eastern Conference and are second in MLS. Six Philadelphia players have scored multiple goals. All of that firepower now matches up against the Galaxy, who have allowed a league-leading 28 goals.

"We have always pushed each other every day regardless of opponents," Union head coach Bradley Carnell said about facing the winless Galaxy. "... Everyone is talking about trap games and what have you, and for sure that's a potential trap game."

Union goalie Andre Blake is questionable for the match with a knee injury. Blake's absence Saturday allowed 19-year-old backup Andrew Rick a chance in net for the third time in an MLS match this season.