Himachal Pradesh govt to reward Asian Games medallists with ₹9.03 crore: How much will Sawan Barwal and others get?

The Himachal Pradesh government will distribute cash awards totalling ₹9.03 crore to state sportspersons for their performances at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
The award ceremony is scheduled for later in October, according to reports.
Members of India's gold medal-winning women's kabaddi team from Himachal Pradesh -Ritu Negi, Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawana Thakur- will receive ₹1 crore each, a government spokesperson said.
The spokesperson told The Tribune, “The state government will provide a total of ₹9.03 crore in prize money to these athletes.”
Sawan Barwal, who won silver in the men's marathon at the Asian Games 2026, will receive ₹2.50 crore, while Seema Kumari, who secured bronze in the women's 10,000-metre athletics event, will be awarded ₹1.50 crore. Renuka Thakur, a member of India's gold medal-winning women's cricket team, will receive ₹1 crore.
Judoka Takhelambam Inungambi will receive ₹3 lakh as a reward, taking the total announced payout to ₹9.03 crore.
The latest announcement follows the state government's decision to revise its cash-award provisions for athletes representing India at international sporting competitions. The state Cabinet has approved amendments to the rules governing payments to members of medal-winning national teams.
Under the revised provisions, eligible athletes from Himachal Pradesh who are part of an Indian team that wins a medal can receive equal shares of the prescribed cash award.
The decision to award ₹1 crore each to the four kabaddi players follows an earlier announcement under which the athletes were initially due to receive approximately ₹33.33 lakh apiece under the Himachal Pradesh Sports Council Cash Award Rules, 2024. The revised cash prize substantially increases the amounts payable to the four players.
Negi’s inclusion was also confirmed after her name was absent from an earlier announcement. The state government subsequently decided that all four Himachal Pradesh players from the gold-winning kabaddi team would receive ₹1 crore each.
In addition to the cash prize, the Cabinet has approved the creation of District Youth Services and Sports Officer posts for sportspersons who win medals at the international level. The move provides a potential employment avenue for athletes with international achievements.
“The state government is making continuous efforts to promote sports, encourage athletes and recognise their achievements through financial rewards and other support measures,” the spokesperson added.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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